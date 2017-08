BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro judge suspended all legal action against Brazil's Oi SA and its subsidiaries for 180 days after the phone carrier asked for bankruptcy protection, Oi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana accepted a request by Oi to have its bankruptcy protection request examined with urgency, but said the analysis of the 89,000-page petition will take "some time", according to the Oi statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)