Group of Oi bondholders reject in-court reorganization plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders of Oi SA, the Brazilian telephone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, on Thursday said they reject the debt restructuring plan presented by the company earlier this week.

The bondholder group said Oi's debt restructuring proposal entails a debt reduction of 22 billion reais ($6.93 billion), which they called "unacceptable". The group said it is working with other relevant creditors to submit an alternative debt restructuring proposal.