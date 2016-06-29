Oi needs bankruptcy protection, not regulatory changes, says secretary

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - The recovery of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA depends on bankruptcy protection, not a regulatory overhaul of its industry, Telecommunications Secretary Andre Borges said at an event for the sector on Wednesday.

Oi last week asked a judge for protection from its creditors on 65.4 billion reais ($20.06 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. It has been pushing to renegotiate the onerous terms of its fixed-line concessions.