a year ago
Brazil's telephone carrier Oi submits debt restructuring plan
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil's telephone carrier Oi submits debt restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier and No. 4 mobile operator, along with six subsidiaries, on Monday submitted a debt restructuring plan to a Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

Oi filed on June 20 for protection from creditors in the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy case, involving 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) in bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
