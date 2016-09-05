EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed in thin trading

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Latin American stocks were mixed on Monday, with light trading due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data cast doubt on Friday over the possibility of rate hikes this year, boosting demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. The jobs figures seemed to contradict recent comments by key Federal Reserve policymakers, who have repeatedly stressed that the U.S. centra