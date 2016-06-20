FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Oi, BNDES sign debt standstill agreement -newspaper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi, BNDES sign debt standstill agreement -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's telecom carrier Oi SA signed a debt standstill agreement for 180 days with state-owned development bank BNDES, the newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday.

The size of Oi's debt to BNDES was unclear, according to the newspaper. It added that, overall, the company owed about 10 billion reais to development banks.

Spokespeople at BNDES and Oi did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Oi, Brazil's most indebted telephone company, is seeking to restructure about 25 billion reais ($7.3 billion) of debt. The restructuring would be Latin America's second biggest, behind Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB's bond reorganization in 2009, data compiled by Thomson Reuters showed. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.