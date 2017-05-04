May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Brookfield, Canada's largest alternative asset manager, joined the steering committee of the group last week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2q0aHbm)

Oi sought court protection from creditors last June on about 65 billion reais ($20.55 billion) in Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy filing.

Brookfield and Oi were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 3.1635 reais) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)