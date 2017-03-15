FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's Oi burns through $49 mln in cash in January
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Oi burns through $49 mln in cash in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier operating under bankruptcy court protection, burned through 153 million reais ($49 million) in cash in January, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Oi said the negative free cash flow was due to seasonal factors, which caused receivables from clients to fall by 12 percent to 1.8 billion reais in the period. The company also reported an 18 percent rise in payments, to 2.5 billion reais, citing more disbursements to service providers in January.

The information was compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers Assessoria Empresarial Ltda and law firm Advocacia Arnoldo Wald, which are the trustees of the bankruptcy proceeding.

Oi will release fourth-quarter results on March 22 after the market's close.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, which made Brazil's largest bankruptcy filing last June, ended January with 7.095 billion reais of cash on hand, a 2.7 percent drop from December.

$1 = 3.103 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.