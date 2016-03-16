FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi weighs share issuance, denies 'golden parachutes'
March 16, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi weighs share issuance, denies 'golden parachutes'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s most indebted phone carrier, is considering a share issuance among the alternatives to bolster its capital, the company said on Wednesday.

Oi hired PJT Partners Inc earlier this month as a financial advisor after Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment company dropped a financing offer last month.

In a securities filing, Oi also denied any talks to offer “golden parachutes” to executives. The term usually refers to substantial benefits given to top management in the event that the company is taken over by another firm. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

