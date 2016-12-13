Brazil's Oi asks court permission to sell Timor Telecom stake

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA has asked the court overseeing its bankruptcy protection proceedings for permission to sell a stake in Timor Telecom SA, which serves the Asian nation of East Timor.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Oi said it is in talks to sell the stake to Investel Communications Ltd. Investel has offered to pay around $36 million for Oi's direct and indirect stakes in Timor Telecom and assume $26 million in Timor Telecom debt to Oi-related entities, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)