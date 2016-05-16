FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil telecom Oi says holding bond talks in New York this week
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil telecom Oi says holding bond talks in New York this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA , the country’s most indebted phone carrier that is fighting for survival, said on Monday in a securities filing that it has talks this week in New York to start bond talks with Moelis & Co.

Oi formally started negotiations to restructure $14.3 billion of bonds on April 25 when a group of bondholders that have Moelis & Co as their advisor signed a non-disclosure agreement to join talks. The group of over 25 investment firms including BlackRock Inc, Citadel LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.