Brazil's Oi working to meet deadline to file 20-F to U.S. SEC
May 13, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi working to meet deadline to file 20-F to U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil Telecom company Oi SA said on Friday it is making its best efforts to meet a new, May 17 deadline to file the 20-F formulary to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Oi asked for additional time to file its 20-F as it decided to present the document according to U.S. accounting principles (USGAAP). International companies with shares trading in the U.S. could be subject to clauses such as early repayment of debt if it fails to file documents required by the SEC on time. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)

