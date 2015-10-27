FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil telecom rules overburden sector players, Oi CEO says
October 27, 2015

Brazil telecom rules overburden sector players, Oi CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current legal framework for the telecommunications industry demands too much of companies operating fixed-line concessions and must be updated so they can invest more, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Tuesday.

Gontijo’s comments echoed the demands of Telecom Italia Spa’s CEO Marco Patuano, who said at an industry event in São Paulo that Brazil needs to update fixed-line rules before he would consider a tie-up between subsidiary TIM Participações SA and Oi. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese)

