Brazil's Oi receives proposal from LetterOne for tie-up with rival
October 26, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Oi receives proposal from LetterOne for tie-up with rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s No. 4 wireless carrier, received on Friday a proposal by investment firm LetterOne Group to pursue a potential combination with rival TIM Participações SA.

In a securities filing early on Monday, LetterOne would be willing to invest as much as $4 billion into Rio de Janeiro-based Oi should the transaction with TIM take place.

LetterOne, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and mainly invests in energy and technology, had about $25 billion under management as of the end of last year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr, editin by William Hardy)

