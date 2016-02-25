FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LetterOne says cannot proceed with proposed Oi/Tim tie-up
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

LetterOne says cannot proceed with proposed Oi/Tim tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - London-based investment firm LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, said it could not proceed with its plan to facilitate a proposed merger between Brazilian telecoms groups Oi SA and TIM Participações SA.

“L1 Technology has been informed by TIM that ... it does not wish to enter into further discussions, about the facilitation of a merger between Oi and TIM in Brazil,” LetterOne said in a statement on Thursday.

“L1 Technology’s approach was to unlock the potential of this envisaged telecoms deal through a structure within which all companies were aligned. However, without TIM’s participation, L1 Technology can’t now proceed with the proposed deal as previously envisaged,” it said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.