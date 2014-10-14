Oi says several parties have shown interest in Portugal Telecom

LISBON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi said on Tuesday that its adviser Banco BTG Pactual had been contacted by several parties, including Altice, for a possible purchase of the operations of Portugal Telecom.

No offers have yet been received and no decision has been made to sell the operations, said Oi.

Reuters reported last week that Altice, a holding company backed by billionaire cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, wants to enter into exclusive talks with Oi to buy its Portuguese telecom operation.

“The company would like to make it clear, that, up to the present date, it has not received any proposal for the sale, with an indication of amounts or not, of its operations in Portugal and that there has been no decision to sell these operations, or its assets in Portugal,” Oi said in a statement published by Portugal’s CMVM market regulator.