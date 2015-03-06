FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CVM clears new merger terms for Oi, pending holder assembly
March 6, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA received approval from securities regulator CVM to implement new terms for its merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, renegotiated in July after an ill-fated debt investment nearly sunk the deal.

In a securities filing on Friday, Oi said CVM cleared the terms, pending approval at a shareholder assembly in which voting rights will be extended to preferred shareholders but not Portugal Telecom, Oi’s largest shareholder. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

