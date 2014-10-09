FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oi committed to Portugal Telecom merger but may sell assets- CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Oi committed to Portugal Telecom merger but may sell assets- CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from executive, context, stock performance)

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA will not undo its merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, but it could sell Portuguese assets acquired in the deal, acting Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said in an interview on Thursday.

Gontijo, who took over when Zeinal Bava resigned on Tuesday, said in order to pay down mounting debts the company was looking to sell non-core assets, including cell towers, real estate and its Africatel unit, which is valued at around 4 billion reais ($1.7 billion).

Altice, a holding company backed by billionaire cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, is looking to enter exclusive talks with Oi to buy its Portuguese telecoms operation, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

While Oi is counting on asset sales to generate cash at the moment, CEO Gontijo said he is focused on turning around the company’s weak earnings in the short term, a task he said would be helped by a merger among rival telecoms.

“We are protagonists in the ongoing consolidation in the Brazilian market,” Gontijo said, citing Oi’s move to hire investment bank BTG Pactual to evaluate a potential acquisition of local wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.

Oi shares climbed to two-month highs in recent weeks on hopes that the company could pull off a merger with dealmaker Bava at the helm. The stock has plunged since Bava’s resignation, including a 13 percent drop on Thursday.

Gontijo reiterated Oi’s commitment to listing on the Novo Mercado section of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, which requires higher standards of public governance, by March 2015.

$1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.