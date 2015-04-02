FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts outlook of Brazil Telecom Oi to negative
April 2, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts outlook of Brazil Telecom Oi to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s rating agency cut the outlook for Brazilian telecom Oi SA to negative from stable on Thursday, citing lower revenues and cash flow generation.

S&P affirmed its BB+ rating on the company but said there is downgrade potential in the next 12 months.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Oi was eliminating 1,070 jobs this month in a cost-cutting program that will define how much it can invest this year. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)

