EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Oi slashes jobs in cost-cutting push; shares jump

By Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom group Oi SA is eliminating 1,070 jobs this month in a cost-cutting program that will define how much it can invest this year, the company told Reuters exclusively as pink slips began to go out on Wednesday.

The job cuts, along with strict controls on hiring, overtime, travel and even when the office lights go off each night, are part of a drive to bring down personnel-related expenses by nearly 20 percent, Oi told Reuters in a statement.

Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo, who set the cost-cutting agenda in motion when he took over in October, said last week that Oi’s capital expenditures in 2015 would depend on how much of its cash flow could be freed up with cost controls.

Oi’s common shares rose more than 12 percent in Sao Paulo trading, their biggest intraday jump in more than two months.

The net effect of the job cuts will be a 6 percent reduction of Oi’s roughly 18,000 full-time jobs, according to the company.

The layoffs are part of a broader downturn in Brazil’s labor market, where the jobless rate has climbed more quickly than expected as companies brace for an economic recession that many economists are calling the worst in 25 years.

Carmakers have shed 8 percent of their workforce in the past year and civil construction payrolls are down 7 percent. Other telecoms are also cutting back, with Telefonica Brasil SA and Nextel operator NII Holdings Inc both saying in the last two months that they planned to trim jobs.

Oi’s second-quarter earnings are likely to reflect a spike in one-time severance costs from the layoffs. The full financial impact of the measures was not immediately clear, since savings will be spread across accounting lines including payroll, third-party services and other administrative expenses.

Almir Munhoz, president of Brazil’s national telecom workers union, told Reuters that he was notified of the job cuts on Tuesday. He said the union was seeking additional severance benefits for those who will be affected.

Gontijo, who spent more than a decade rising through Oi’s executive ranks, has pitched the cost cuts as the operational component of a turnaround strategy for the heavily indebted company.

He also aims to close the sale of Oi’s Portugal division to Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros ($7.9 billion) by the end of June and is working to untangle the company from assets in Africa later this year.

The asset disposals should help to bring down Oi’s net debt, which totaled 30.563 billion reais ($9.51 billion) in December. Rivals Telefonica Brasil and TIM Participações SA had net debt of 2.327 billion reais and 1.274 billion reais, respectively.

Oi has also addressed the concerns of minority investors who complained of the clout wielded by controlling shareholders. The company’s controlling shareholder group agreed on Tuesday to dissolve itself and spread voting rights more widely.

They also proposed additional shareholder rights to ensure higher standards of corporate governance, including independent board members and full tag-along rights for common shares in any takeover.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)