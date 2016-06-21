FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil telecom watchdog says not intervening in Oi debt restructuring
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Brazil telecom watchdog says not intervening in Oi debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's telecom watchdog Anatel on Tuesday said it will not intervene for the moment in the debt restructuring process at Oi SA but said all asset sales by phone carriers will need its approval.

Oi filed for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy protection on Monday after the country's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier ran out of time to reorganize operations and restructure 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of debt amid a harsh recession.

In a statement, Anatel said it will take specific measures to ensure Oi continues to operate during the debt restructuring process.

The watchdog added it believed Oi would balance its accounts, but it would take further action as needed for the sake of the systemic stability of Brazil's telecommunications industry. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.