Brazil's Oi says Société Mondiale announces change to board candidates list
August 23, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi says Société Mondiale announces change to board candidates list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest fixed telephone carrier, Oi SA, said minority shareholder Société Mondiale made changes in a proposed plan to revamp its board.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, Oi said Société Mondiale replaced candidate João Pinho de Mello for Durval José Soledade Santos and added a new candidate for the board, William Steers.

Société Mondiale, controlled by Brazilian businessman Nelson Tanure, is seeking to remove representatives of Ois controlling shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, from the board. A general shareholders meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 8 to vote on the proposed board replacements. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
