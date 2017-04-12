BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA saw complaints from phone customers fall as much as 56 percent in the first two months of 2017, a senior executive told journalists on Wednesday, as the Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier tries to win back client loyalty.
Based on several metrics, complaints filed to consumer advocate agencies fell between one-third and over half between January and February from a year earlier, said Bernardo Winik, Oi's head of retail. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'