Banks, bondholder group eye Brazil's Oi debt relief, source says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banks and bondholders accounting for more than half Oi SA's debt of 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) are considering proposing a five-year grace period and lower borrowing costs to speed up the Brazilian phone carrier's in-court reorganization, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

The person, who requested anonymity because the discussions are preliminary and remain confidential, said the bondholder group advised by Moelis & Co and a number of lenders, including state-run Banco do Brasil SA and China Development Bank Corp, are discussing several alternatives to provide Oi with a debt relief plan.

Those alternatives include cutting borrowing costs, with bondholders agreeing to take losses on their investments in Oi's notes, said the person. The emergence of proposals from other bondholders and minority shareholders has brought the banks and the Moelis-led group closer, the person said.

"The parties are working closely and jointly in order to accelerate Oi's in-court reorganization plan and thwart any unconstructive proposal that could potentially generate noise in the process," the person said, adding that bondholders are interested in a solution that involves swapping part of their debts into equity of the revamped company.

The media office for Moelis in São Paulo declined to comment. CDB, Banco do Brasil, as well as state-controlled BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal, did not have an immediate comment. The person also mentioned a number of export credit agencies as being part of the banks involved in talks.

The discussions come after a group of minority shareholders led by Brazilian fund Société Mondiale began to work on a "parallel" reorganization plan for Oi, consisting of a debt reduction of at least 50 percent, a spin-off of some non-essential business and the search for investors to help fund capital spending. Another person close to Société Mondiale confirmed the plans to Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

Oi filed in June for Brazil's largest in-court reorganization plan ever after the country's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier ran out of time to reorganize operations and restructure existing liabilities amid a harsh recession.

Last week, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said Oi expects to present a plan to overhaul business and repay creditors later this month or by early September. Suppliers and creditors will be offered terms of the business reorganization plan, which involves a debt-for-equity swap, Schroeder said, without elaborating.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, the byproduct of a government-sponsored merger in 2008, succumbed to a heavy debt burden and mounting competition after years of shareholder disputes.

The rift led to the collapse of negotiations with the Moelis-led group after the largest single shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, balked at the prospect of being heavily diluted in a debt restructuring deal. ($1 = 3.2005 Brazilian reais)