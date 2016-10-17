SAO PAULO Oct 17 The head of Brazil's telecom watchdog Anatel said on Monday it was not the government's goal to intervene in Oi SA but it must 'be prepared' to do so should the country's largest fixed-line carrier fail to resolve debt problems during its bankruptcy proceedings.
Juarez Quadros told Reuters on the sidelines of a telecoms event in Sao Paulo that Anatel would let Oi's bankruptcy proceedings, which started on June 20, run their course before deciding on any possible action.
"The government wants a market solution," he said, adding the company has 6 months under Brazilian bankruptcy law to complete its reorganization. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Sgoco Group files for stock shelf of up to $20 Mln
* Files for stock shelf of up to $20 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2eh0T85 Further company coverage:
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary
* Santa Fe hires banks for potential US$250m bond * PDVSA bond swap expires at midnight * Chile, Argentina announce tax accord * Banco Nacion lowers rates in bet on falling inflation By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/14 10/13 10/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 440 438 440 2 13 -