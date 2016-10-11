FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Oi bondholders work with Sawiris on alternative recovery plan
#Market News
October 11, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 10 months ago

Oi bondholders work with Sawiris on alternative recovery plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Moelis & Co-led group of bondholders in Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line phone operator, said on Tuesday it had agreed to collaborate with Egypt's Sawiris Group on an alternative recovery plan for the carrier in bankruptcy court.

In June, after a Brazilian newspaper reported that Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris was considering a takeover of Oi, the carrier said it was unaware of any such intentions. The following week Oi filed for Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection, kicking off months of contentious negotiations. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
