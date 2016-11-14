FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

Aurelius joins dissident Brazil's Oi bondholders to negotiate with carrier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aurelius Capital Management, the New York-based investment firm, has joined a second group of bondholders in Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA to negotiate with the debt-laden company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bondholder group said last week that investors representing $1.5 billion of the face amount of Oi bonds will engage in negotiations with the company. The group is being advised by law firm Dechert LLP.

The first organized bondholder group to attempt to negotiate collectively with the carrier is being advised by New York-based Moelis & Co. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
