SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA, the largest shareholder of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said on Friday it does not back any alternate reorganization plan for the company in bankruptcy protection, including a proposal made by Elliott Management.

Pharol said in a written statement to Reuters that it will only back changes to Oi's current reorganization proposal if they are approved by the carrier's board. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)