4 months ago
Chances of intervention in Oi increase as time passes -Brazil minister
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
April 6, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 4 months ago

Chances of intervention in Oi increase as time passes -Brazil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government sees chances of intervention in debt-laden telephone operator Oi SA increasing as time passes, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said on Thursday.

Kassab added that a decree allowing intervention in Oi may be published shortly, either this week or in the weeks to come. Oi said on March 31 that the company is working to guarantee the sustainability of its business, adding that results have shown the carrier's "viability and operational strength." (Reporting by Marcelo Ayres; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

