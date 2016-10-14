Taiwan stocks down on profit-taking; technology stocks drag
TAIPEI, Oct 14 Taiwan shares fell on Friday, dragged down by technology stocks including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), as investors booked profits after the chipmaker reported earnings. As of 0232 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,183.38 points, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session. TSMC shares were off 0.3 percent mainly on profit-taking as the shares had risen about 30 percent since May. The world's largest contract c