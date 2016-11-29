FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's Oi says units could face bankruptcy process in Netherlands
November 29, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Oi says units could face bankruptcy process in Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Oi SA said on Tuesday a court process protecting two of its subsidiaries in the Netherlands from creditors could be converted into a bankruptcy process in that country, potentially complicating Oi's own court supervised reorganisation in Brazil.

The process in the Netherlands relates to Oi's two investment vehicles based in that country - Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.

"Oi hopes this does not impact significantly its in-court reorganization efforts in Brazil," Oi said in a securities filing, referring to the possibility of a bankruptcy process in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter)

