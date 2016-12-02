FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil's Oi signals outright debt-to-equity swap to creditors -sources
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 2, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Oi signals outright debt-to-equity swap to creditors -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Oi SA could scrap a proposed three-year restriction on creditors swapping part of their debt for equity, in a sign that Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier wants to lure bondholder support to exit bankruptcy protection faster, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The limit, which Oi included in a reorganization proposal on Sept. 5, drew creditor anger and helped slow the carrier's in-court restructuring. Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told Oi's two bondholder groups this week that shareholders now seem less reluctant to accept a debt-for-equity swap, the people said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Paul Simao)

