FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Brazilian watchdog near approval of Oi board changes -minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 8 months ago

Brazilian watchdog near approval of Oi board changes -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel is slated to decide on changes to the structure of carrier Oi SA's board in coming days, a senior government official said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab told reporters that, once the changes are approved, the watchdog will keep an observer at the board of Oi, which is currently under bankruptcy protection proceedings. He did not elaborate on those changes.

On Nov. 8, Anatel suspended two board members appointed by minority investor FIA Société Mondiale, on suspicion they participated in meetings and influenced decisions affecting the carrier without the watchdog's permission.

Oi's 65.4 billion-real ($19 billion) bankruptcy protection case, Brazil's biggest ever, has been complicated by rifts between different groups of creditors and shareholders.

Oi's preferred shares, its most widely traded class of stock, rose 6.2 percent to 2.56 reais in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo. They have risen 31 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.