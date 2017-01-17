FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to intervene in Oi bankruptcy if talks fail -paper
January 17, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil to intervene in Oi bankruptcy if talks fail -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is prepared to intervene if negotiations fail in bankruptcy court over phone carrier Oi SA, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab.

If talks with creditors and potential bidders fail, “the government, through Anatel, has an obligation to intervene, and the agency is prepared,” Kassab was quoted as saying.

Press representatives for the minister were not immediately available to confirm his remarks.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi SA made Brazil’s largest ever bankruptcy filing in June and is in talks with creditors to restructure about 65.4 billion real ($20.4 billion) of bank loans, bonds and operating liabilities.

$1 = 3.21 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Nick Zieminski

