4 months ago
BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
#U.S. Legal News
April 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case

Tatiana Bautzer

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.

The judge overseeing the restructuring dropped PwC from the case on March 31 alleging the firm made accounting mistakes in the biggest bankruptcy filing in the country's history.

In his decision, judge Fernando Cesar Viana appointed BDO to replace PwC. But BDO said in Friday's statement that it had decided not to take the task, despite keeping its work as Oi's auditor through 2019.

