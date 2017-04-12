SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier under bankruptcy protection, is launching tailor-made client plans that can be modified through an app, in an effort to recover market share in an increasingly competitive industry.

As part of the plan unveiled on Wednesday, Oi clients will be able to swap voice minutes for data, said Bernardo Winik, the company's head of retail. The move is another step toward consolidating the Oi Livre sales platform, which launched in December 2015 and now has 16.4 million subscribers. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)