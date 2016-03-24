FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Oi bondholders hire Moelis for restructuring talks -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders in struggling Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA has hired Moelis & Co to represent them in debt restructuring talks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the source, the bondholders that hired Moelis own about $2.5 billion in debt. Global bonds made up about 85 percent of the telephone operator’s nearly 55 billion reais ($15 billion) in gross debt at the end of December. ($1 = 3.70 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

