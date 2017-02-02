FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch court declines to bring bankruptcy proceedings against Oi subsidiaries
February 2, 2017

Dutch court declines to bring bankruptcy proceedings against Oi subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.

The ruling affects Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV, which will remain operating under "suspension of payments" legal status, said the source, who is not authorized to speak about the matter publicly. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

