Brazil's Oi to file bankruptcy reorganization plan on Monday -sources

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom provider Oi SA is set to file its bankruptcy reorganization plan with a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The plan for the debt-laden company would be filed following a board meeting to consider the proposal, also to take place on Monday, two sources said. A third source said the board meeting to consider the reorganization plan could happen as soon as this weekend. (Reporting By Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)