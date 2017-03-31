Brazil judge kicks PricewaterhouseCoopers off Oi bankruptcy case

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the in-court restructuring of Brazilian phone company Oi SA dropped PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as court administrator on the case, the biggest bankruptcy filing in Brazilian history, according to a court document reviewed by Reuters on Friday.

Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana said in his decision that he had lost trust in PWC after it asked for an extension and committed a "gross error" in compiling a list of Oi's creditors. The judge appointed BDO Consultoria to replace PWC on the case, working in conjunction with law firm Arnoldo Wald. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)