SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian telephone company Oi SA said on Monday that a court in Holland approved a "suspension of payments" procedure for its subsidiary Portugal International Finance B.V., according to a regulatory filing.

On Aug. 9, a Dutch court placed Oi's other Netherlands-based unit, Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA, under protection from creditors. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)