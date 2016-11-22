Brazil's Anatel talked to six potential bidders for phone carrier Oi

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's telecom industry watchdog Anatel has been in talks with six investors interested in wireless carrier Oi SA, which is operating under bankruptcy court protection, Anatel's president said on Tuesday.

Juarez Quadros declined to name the potential bidders after a hearing in Congress to discuss the company's filing. He said the agency will meet this week with Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian billionaire who is evaluating an investment in the debt-laden company. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)