FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oi sees improvement in 2015 EBITDA before capital expenditures
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 13, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Oi sees improvement in 2015 EBITDA before capital expenditures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and capital spending to increase about 1.2-1.8 billion reais ($500-700 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.

Gontijo later clarified to analysts on a conference call that he was referring to Oi’s operation in Brazil. He declined to give a forecast for investments alone or clarify whether the forecast considered income from asset sales.

$1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.