Oi sees improvement in 2015 EBITDA before capital expenditures

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and capital spending to increase about 1.2-1.8 billion reais ($500-700 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.

Gontijo later clarified to analysts on a conference call that he was referring to Oi’s operation in Brazil. He declined to give a forecast for investments alone or clarify whether the forecast considered income from asset sales.