Proposal to upgrade Brazil phone rules ready in Jan, Oi CEO says

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Telecommunications industry players may have a proposal to upgrade Brazil’s fixed-line telephone concessions rules in about 10 weeks, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.

“Concrete news” from the government on that front should come in the first half of next year, Gontijo said on a call to discuss Oi’s third-quarter results.

Uncertainty surrounding Oi’s fixed-line concessions has become a sticking point for a proposed tie-up with wireless carrier TIM Participações SA. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)