FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proposal to upgrade Brazil phone rules ready in Jan, Oi CEO says
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Proposal to upgrade Brazil phone rules ready in Jan, Oi CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Telecommunications industry players may have a proposal to upgrade Brazil’s fixed-line telephone concessions rules in about 10 weeks, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.

“Concrete news” from the government on that front should come in the first half of next year, Gontijo said on a call to discuss Oi’s third-quarter results.

Uncertainty surrounding Oi’s fixed-line concessions has become a sticking point for a proposed tie-up with wireless carrier TIM Participações SA. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.