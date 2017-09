BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA on Friday reported a fourth-quarter net consolidated loss of 4.421 billion reais ($1.389 billion), compared from a profit of 1.183 billion reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 12.5 percent from a year ago to 3.195 billion reais.