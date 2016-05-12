FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi sees deals on fees, fixed concessions this year
May 12, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi sees deals on fees, fixed concessions this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Oi SA is nearing deals with telecommunications regulator Anatel to resolve liabilities and renegotiate fixed-line concessions this year, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on a Thursday earnings call.

Gontijo said he expected to settle 5 billion reais ($1.4 billion) of Anatel fees in exchange for investments to improve service over the next four years.

$1 = 3.4832 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon

