SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications group Oi SA reported a consolidated fourth-quarter net loss of 4.5 billion Brazilian reais ($1.22 billion), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 3.3 percent to 1.74 billion reais. ($1 = 3.6796 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)