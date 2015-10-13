FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi to boost ADR prices after NYSE warning
#Hot Stocks
October 14, 2015

Brazil's Oi to boost ADR prices after NYSE warning

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s largest fixed-line telephone carrier, is considering options to boost the price of its U.S. traded shares, whose value recently fell below $1.

In a securities filing in Brazil, Oi said it has “the intention of altering the terms of its American depositary shares ... to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s minimum price requirement.” The NYSE sent Oi a warning letter in mid-September, according to the filing.

Rio de Janeiro-based Oi has yet to decide the ratios to which the company’s ADRs will be pegged to its Brazil-traded stock, but plans to do that before March 14, 2016, the filing added.

Oi’s common ADRs fell 6.4 percent on Tuesday to $0.6861 in New York trading. The stock is down 77 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills)

