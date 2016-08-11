FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Oi sees lower cash burn rate this quarter
August 11, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Oi sees lower cash burn rate this quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oi SA is expected to burn less cash this quarter after a June petition to win court protection from creditors is sparing the company from paying debts temporarily, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.

In a conference call to discuss quarterly results, Schroeder said Oi's cash position fell to 5 billion reais last quarter chiefly due to financial expenses. Cash burn ratios remained high during the second quarter as the company had to pay a last installment on rights to operate 3G wireless licenses.

$1 = 3.1332 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon

