UPDATE 1-Refinery work sends Alaska tankers back partly full

By Bruce Nichols and Yereth Rosen

HOUSTON/ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 8 (Reuters) - Tankers carrying Alaska North Slope oil to the U.S. West Coast are returning with some crude still on board because an unusual sequence of refinery shutdowns has reduced their ability to offload cargoes, industry sources said on Tuesday.

“There have been several so far this year, and I expect a couple more,” said BP spokesman Steve Rinehart, He was unable to say exactly how many or how often backhauls occur.

“It’s not unheard of, but it doesn’t happen very often.”

So far this year, six tankers laden with BP oil have returned to Valdez, the Alaska port that is terminus of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and loading port for tankers, according to data kept by the U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service.

A fire at BP’s Cherry Point refinery in Washington has affected the company’s shipments, but that plant is in the process of restarting and should be accepting Alaska crude normally by the end of May, Rinehart said.

“We think it’s a short-term thing,” Rinehart said. “We had a temporary reduction in Alaska North Slope crude processing capacity on the West Coast.”

Typically, partial cargoes can be sold to other West Coast refiners before returning to Valdez, industry sources said. But with a total of six West Coast refineries having maintenance or repairs done at the same time, there was either no alternative place to offload or the price offered was so low that backhauling made more economic sense, the sources said.

The BP spokesman declined to discuss operational or commercial details. But he said keeping some of the crude on the ships “we’ve decided is the smartest way” to deal with the situation.

The tankers don’t offload backhauled crude at Valdez but merely are topped off with more crude before setting sail again, industry sources said.

Rinehart said he did not know the exact amount of oil involved. But he said some tankers had returned with as many as 300,000 barrels. Those tankers have capacities of about 1.3 million barrels, so they likely unloaded most of their crude.

In the past, some tankers have returned after being unable to unload all their cargo, but that situation is very rare, agreed John Kotula of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation in Valdez.

“I was surprised,” he said of the recent spate of backhauls.

Stan Jones, spokesman for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens Advisory Council, a watchdog group formed by Congress after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, said the returning tankers are escorted by tugboats and are moving safely.

One potential issue is a lack of storage space at Valdez, which has 9 million barrels of tank storage.

But spokeswoman Michelle Egan of Alyeska Pipeline Service Co, which operates the pipeline, said there have been no operational issues at Valdez.

“Throughput is steady, running 580,000 to 590,000 barrels per day,” she said. “There has been no proration or need for us to slow down the incoming crude from the North Slope operators.”